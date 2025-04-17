Bills fans' cringeworthy meltdown over Josh Allen selection resurfaces
The 2025 NFL draft is just seven days away. Josh Allen joined the Buffalo Bills in 2018, as the seventh overall selection.
In honor of Allen being Pick No. 7, Pay The Bills podcast decided to share a video from the night Allen was selected. This video, however, doesn't show fans celebrating their future starter.
Instead, the group of fans is seen begging for Josh Rosen to be the selection. They even have a brief moment of excitement when they hear the name "Josh," but then a cringeworthy freakout ensues when they realize they got stuck with the kid from Wyoming rather than landing the UCLA product.
This video proves what a roll of the dice the draft can be. Hindsight is always 20/20, and there's not a person on Planet Earth who would put Rosen in the same category as Allen right now. In 2018, that wasn't the case.
Allen was seen as a risky selection following a collegiate career marred by inaccurate passes against lower-tier competition. Rosen, on the other hand, played against the best teams and put together a solid collegiate career.
It was a different story in the NFL as Allen developed into a franchise quarterback and won the NFL MVP award following a terrific 2024 campaign. Rosen, on the other hand, hasn't played in a game since 2021. He had a shot with the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings in 2022, but never made it to the active roster with either team.
