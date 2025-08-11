Bills linked to second-round edge rusher in 2026 NFL free agency
The Buffalo Bills were active in NFL free agency this offseason, with Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht standing out as two of their top additions.
Hoecht agreed to a three-year deal, while Bosa was signed for just one season as he aims to prove he can stay healthy and secure a long-term deal in 2026. Buffalo could look to bring him back, but there’s also a chance he prices himself out of their range.
If so, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine says they could go after former second-round pick Darrell Taylor in 2026 free agency.
”The Bills' ceiling might be established by how well Joey Bosa can do for them on the edge. They needed more pass-rushing pop this offseason and acquired Bosa on a one-year deal to address the need. The only problem is that he might end up pricing himself out of Buffalo if he proves he can stay healthy and dominate,” Ballentine said.
“That would likely send the Bills back to the free-agent market to address the need. Darrell Taylor doesn't have near the resume, but he's also only played four years. He's the kind of big, powerful edge player Buffalo usually covets.”
Taylor began his career with the Seattle Seahawks, where he recorded 21.5 sacks in three seasons. He was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2024, where he registered 32 tackles and three sacks.
This offseason, he joined the Houston Texans where he will serve as a rotational rusher behind Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson. Should Buffalo need help on the edge, he could be a decent option with plenty of upside.
