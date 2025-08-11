Bills Central

Bills linked to second-round edge rusher in 2026 NFL free agency

Bleacher Report has a free agent edge rusher the Buffalo Bills should prioritize in 2026.

Randy Gurzi

Houston Texans defensive end Darrell Taylor during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
Houston Texans defensive end Darrell Taylor during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills were active in NFL free agency this offseason, with Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht standing out as two of their top additions.

Hoecht agreed to a three-year deal, while Bosa was signed for just one season as he aims to prove he can stay healthy and secure a long-term deal in 2026. Buffalo could look to bring him back, but there’s also a chance he prices himself out of their range.

MORE: Bold prediction has Bills winning the Super Bowl, but not before more disappointment

If so, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine says they could go after former second-round pick Darrell Taylor in 2026 free agency.

”The Bills' ceiling might be established by how well Joey Bosa can do for them on the edge. They needed more pass-rushing pop this offseason and acquired Bosa on a one-year deal to address the need. The only problem is that he might end up pricing himself out of Buffalo if he proves he can stay healthy and dominate,” Ballentine said.

“That would likely send the Bills back to the free-agent market to address the need. Darrell Taylor doesn't have near the resume, but he's also only played four years. He's the kind of big, powerful edge player Buffalo usually covets.”

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant and defensive end Darrell Taylor celebrate after an interception against Tampa Bay.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant and defensive end Darrell Taylor celebrate after an interception against Tampa Bay. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Taylor began his career with the Seattle Seahawks, where he recorded 21.5 sacks in three seasons. He was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2024, where he registered 32 tackles and three sacks.

This offseason, he joined the Houston Texans where he will serve as a rotational rusher behind Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson. Should Buffalo need help on the edge, he could be a decent option with plenty of upside.

Chicago Bears defensive end Darrell Taylor against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Chicago Bears defensive end Darrell Taylor against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News