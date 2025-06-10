Bills Central

Bills signing Joey Bosa among NFL's best offseason moves

Joey Bosa signing with the Buffalo Bills has been praised by an analyst

Jeremy Brener

AFC linebacker Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
/ Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills made a big surprise when they swooped in to sign Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa in free agency.

Bosa, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, played with the Los Angeles Chargers for the first nine years of his career. Now, he heads east to play with the Bills in hopes of getting the team over the hump in the AFC and into the Super Bowl.

Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport appreciated the signing, naming it one of the top 25 moves in free agency.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa leaves the field after the win over the Kansas City Chiefs
/ Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"The Bills finished the 2024 season with just 39 sacks, so adding pop to the pass rush was an offseason priority," Davenport wrote.

"There’s no guarantee Joey Bosa will do that—the 29-year-old has missed 23 games over the past three seasons and hasn’t had double-digit sacks in a season since 2021. But he hit that benchmark four times in his first six seasons, and the Bills are only on the hook for $12.5 million over one year."

TRENDING: Presumably disgruntled Bills’ star surprisingly reports for minicamp

In order for the signing to be worthwhile, Bosa will have to stay healthy. Unfortunately, he's already off to a rough start by injuring his calf, which could compromise his health at the beginning of training camp.

Bosa, who turns 30 next month, has missed 23 games in the last three seasons due to injury. This proves that his health can be a problem down the line.

The idea of signing Bosa, one of the best defensive ends in the league, makes the Bills a Super Bowl contender on paper. The question is, will reality match the vision?

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
