Multiple Bills impress on Day 1 with CB2 battle looming at training camp
Buffalo Bills' football is in the air. The players reported Tuesday and the first training camp practice followed on Wednesday.
There will be many players under the microscope, as camp continues over the next few weeks. That microscope also includes the cameras of HBO's "Hard Knocks," a first for a Bills' training camp, and it should be fun to watch, at least for the fans.
This is the time of year when fans get a close-up of some of their favorite players, and an opportunity to meet and get autographs from Josh Allen and other Bills stars. While training camp is a great time, it's a sign that football is right around the corner, and its importance to the coming season cannot be overstated.
There are several players that coaches and fans will be watching intently. Some of those players made a good showing at Practice No. 1.
Anthony from Cover 1 was there to take it all in, and he shared his notable observations.
For starters, Christian Benford was fantastic, and referred to as "legit lockdown CB work". Benford has been exceptional the last couple of seasons but has yet to garner any respect for his work. This could be the year the NFL gets to know who he is, but he also needs to stay healthy when it matters, in the postseason.
It was also noted that the secondary was solid, and showed aggressiveness and good communication, with Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp assuming the role as the starting safety duo.
Additionally, there was mention of corners Tre'Davious White and Max Hairston, with both playing well in zone and man coverage; however, it was stated that Hairston also had a few lows.
It was good to hear Joey Bosa was on the field and participating, while turning in a few solid pass rush reps. Also, with tight end Dawson Knox on the non-football injury list, Zach Davidson and rookie Jackson Hawes saw some time with the starters. Anthony from Cover 1 also noted that the Bills' run game "continues to move people and create space", again a nod to the elite level of play from the offensive line, even with right tackle Spencer Brown out.
