Bills Mafia massive generosity continues to grow for Ravens Mark Andrews charitable cause
Bills Mafia, you’ve done it again.
In what appeared to be a small gesture from Buffalo Bills fans donating to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews’ favorite charity after his struggles in an AFC divisional loss to the Bills, the Mafia has outdone itself this time.
After Andrews garnered death threats, there was an initial goal of $10K set up on GoFundMe for the JDRF Foundation — an organization that helps children battling diabetes. It’s near and dear to Andrews as an advocate and person living with diabetes.
Then once that $10K mark was exceeded, a goal of $18K was set. But both figures have been smashed since, with Bills Mafia generating over $85K for the organization. A new goal has been set for $90K.
Again, this is the type of work Buffalo fans have been doing in recent years. When Andy Dalton and Tyler Boyd’s game-winning touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals downed the Ravens to end the Bills 17-year playoff drought during the 2017 season, Bills Mafia donated to both of their charities. When Dawson Knox lost his brother to pediatric cancer in 2022, they donated over $95K to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative on his behalf.
And to think, the Bills fan did this latest fundraiser after the 2021 All-Pro’s fumble and dropped two-point conversion vaulted their team into the AFC championship game.
There are countless examples of the Mafia doing this as representatives of the Buffalo faithful. And if you are a believer in good karma, hopefully this class-act move helps the Bills push past the Kansas City Chiefs to get to the Super Bowl.
