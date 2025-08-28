Bills miss out on Micah Parsons as Cowboys make blockbuster trade
It seemed too good to be true, and in the end maybe it was. The Buffalo Bills didn't in fact trade for Micah Parsons.
But the Green Bay Packers did, acquiring the Dallas Cowboys' All-Pro edge rusher in a blockbuster deal Thursday afternoon. To get Parsons, the Packers gave up their first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027 and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
MORE: Bills exploring additional kicking options, hints at trouble for Tyler Bass
Parsons agreed to a four-year, $188 million contract with the Packers that includes $120 million fully guaranteed at signing and $136 million in total guarantees, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Many NFL analysts felt the Bills should've considered trading for Parsons, to pair him with Joey Bosa and add another weapon in their attempt to sack Patrick Mahomes and finally beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. With Parsons now in Green Bay, the Bills will have to settle for a pass rush led by Bosa and Greg Rousseau.
Parsons, who was drafted by Dallas in 2021 and made four consecutive Pro Bowls, released a statement on social media Thursday, saying in part, "I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control. My heart has always been here, and it still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —