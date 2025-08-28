Bills Central

Bills miss out on Micah Parsons as Cowboys make blockbuster trade

Though many NFL analysts believed the Buffalo Bills were a logical trade partner, the Dallas Cowboys instead traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

Richie Whitt

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) gets extra yards as he runs past Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11)
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) gets extra yards as he runs past Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
It seemed too good to be true, and in the end maybe it was. The Buffalo Bills didn't in fact trade for Micah Parsons.

But the Green Bay Packers did, acquiring the Dallas Cowboys' All-Pro edge rusher in a blockbuster deal Thursday afternoon. To get Parsons, the Packers gave up their first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027 and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Parsons agreed to a four-year, $188 million contract with the Packers that includes $120 million fully guaranteed at signing and $136 million in total guarantees, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Bills edge Joey Bosa cuts inside of the block of Larry Ogunjobi during position drills during the final day of Buffalo Bills
Bills edge Joey Bosa cuts inside of the block of Larry Ogunjobi during position drills during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many NFL analysts felt the Bills should've considered trading for Parsons, to pair him with Joey Bosa and add another weapon in their attempt to sack Patrick Mahomes and finally beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. With Parsons now in Green Bay, the Bills will have to settle for a pass rush led by Bosa and Greg Rousseau.

Parsons, who was drafted by Dallas in 2021 and made four consecutive Pro Bowls, released a statement on social media Thursday, saying in part, "I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control. My heart has always been here, and it still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process."

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the first half of the
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the first half of the 2024 NFC wild card game / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

