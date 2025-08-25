Cowboys trading Micah Parsons to Bills in persistent rumor
Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen is ready to roll. Star running back James Cook has been extended. Elite edge-rusher Joey Bosa has been added. The motivation of 65 years of failure and the positivity of Bills Mafia fully engaged.
Even some NFL insiders are predicting that — yes, finally — this is the year the Buffalo Bills finally win their Super Bowl.
But according to the swirling rumor that keeps persisting, there is a missing piece to Buffalo's championship puzzle — Micah Parsons.
While contract talks between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his All-Pro remain in an ugly standstill, NFL analysts around the league continue to speculate on a resolution. Some of the scenarios include an eventual trade, with the Bills constantly mentioned as a landing spot.
The latest comes from The Sporting News, which suggests a "massive trade could be brewing between Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys" without any real substance to back up the screaming headline.
Parsons would cost any team a baseline of two first-round draft choices. And the Bills seem content with a deep defensive line led by Bosa and veteran Greg Roussea (who they just extended this offseason). Nonetheless, it is a valid point that the Bills need to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs and the best way to accomplish that is to get quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the ground.
"Considering the fact that the Bills' biggest issue in their nearly-annual postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs is that they can't get pressure on Patrick Mahomes, landing a top-tier edge rusher could be what gets them over the top," writes Jarrett Bailey. "Parsons is the name I'd pay the most attention to, considering Dallas is in a different conference and things seem too far gone between player and organization."
Jones has repeatedly reminded that Parsons is under contract and won't be traded. Don't expect that to stop the rumors.
