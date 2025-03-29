Bills pursue competition for Tyler Bass, host kicker prospect coming off perfect 2024
The Buffalo Bills have been satisfied with the work of Tyler Bass, who was 24-of-29 on field goals for the second year in a row in 2024. Over his five years in Buffalo, Bass is now 131-of-155, giving him a respectable average of 84.5 percent.
Despite this, the Bills are still keeping their options open. That includes holding a Zoom interview with one of the top kickers in the nation ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to Ryan Talbot, the Bills are kicking the tires on Ryan Fitzgerald of Florida State, who was a perfect 13-of-13 during his senior season and 19-of-21 as a junior.
In addition to his successful field goal attempts, Fitzgerald hit all 72 extra point attempts during that same period.
Bass was perfect from beyond 50 in the regular season and hit all of his attempts in the playoffs as well. However, he was 7-of-11 on kicks from 40-49 yards out, which might be worrisome for the team.
Finances could also be a factor. Bass signed a four-year, $21 million extension in 2023. It's not an unreasonable contract but the Bills could save a lot by going with a player on a rookie contract.
In the end, this is likely just the front office doing their due diligence. Still, it's something worth noting.
