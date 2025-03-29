Ex-Bills WR drew comparison with Josh Allen and his new QB
Despite going from one AFC East to a rival, the quarterbacks seem to compare in some ways for former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
On Friday, Diggs spoke to the media for the first time since signing his three-year, $69 million contract with the New England Patriots. While Diggs was expressing his excitement for working with his new quarterback Drake Maye, he did share how he heard how Maye's personality matched with Josh Allen.
"I'm excited. I really look forward to it. It's crazy because when you ask around he has a lot of similarities, well people say through the grapevine, that he acts a lot like Josh and you know that was my guy so I look forward to meeting and connecting with him."
Diggs played with Allen for four years in Buffalo, where the wide receiver earned four straight Pro Bowl selections and made the All-Pro team twice. During that span, Diggs caught 445 passes for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns in 66 games. Last season, Diggs only played in eight games before suffering a season-ending injury.
Comparing Allen to Maye's rookie seasons showed Maye was better than Allen in every passing category. Allen had the advantage in rushing with more attempts (89), yards (631), and touchdowns (eight) than Maye.
In last season's only actual matchup between the two quarterbacks, Allen got the best of Maye as the Bills beat the Patriots 24-21. Statistically, Maye had the edge on Allen in passing yards (261 to 154) and touchdowns (two to one). Technically, both quarterbacks started the final week of the regular season against each other, but Maye was pulled after one drive, and Allen was pulled after one play.
It's not the first time Maye has been compared to Allen. Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Davon Godchaux called Maye "Josh Allen 2.0" after the Patriots played them in Week 9. Previous Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo had shut those comparisons down at the time.
While it is too early to compare the two quarterbacks, Maye should be honored to be compared in terms of personality to an NFL MVP.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —