NFL analyst: 2025 'has to be the year' Buffalo Bills get No. 1 seed
Once again, the Buffalo Bills enter the season as the defending AFC champions. Unlike last year, they also have one of the most favorable schedules in the conference, plus they don't have a daunting travel schedule in 2025.
That's why they've been a favorite choice for NFL analysts making Super Bowl predictions this season. Emmanuel Acho is taking it to another level, saying the stage is set for Josh Allen to win another MVP. More importantly, he says this has to be their year to win the conference.
MORE: NFL insider predicts Bills finish 2025 with shockingly low number of wins
"With this schedule, Josh Allen should be able to have repeat MVP-caliber numbers," Acho said. "Five of the Bills' first eight games are against quarterbacks that are in their fourth year starting or younger."
He then summed it up by saying, "Buffalo Bills, this has to be the year."
Acho points out that Buffalo has never been the No. 1 seed, but has been the No. 2 for the past three years. He did say he believes they will accomplish this feat, while Allen takes home his second MVP award.
The schedule is in their favor and they have done a good job filling holes on their roster, especially on defense. Now, they just have to go out and make it happen.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —