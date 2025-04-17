Bills ranked among elite rosters in the NFL heading into annual draft
Over the last five years, the Buffalo Bills have been among the best teams in the NFL because of the talent they have assembled.
Buffalo proved that in 2024 after finishing with a 13-4 record and winning the AFC East by five games. The Bills made it to the AFC title game before losing to the hated Kansas City Chiefs.
There's no doubt they have a roster that was built for a championship run. How do they rank among the rest of the 31 rosters in the NFL?
The Athletic's Austin Mock compiled a ranking of all 32 NFL rosters. Buffalo finished fifth. Mock credits their work in free agency for keeping them among the best in the league.
"The Bills have been one of the AFC’s best teams for a handful of years now, so it’s no surprise to find them in the top five. However, what will it take for them to finally usurp the Chiefs, the team that has bounced them from the playoffs four of the past five years? Well, they could start with some defensive help. Signing Joey Bosa in free agency was a high-risk, high-reward move; he could be great — if he can stay healthy long enough to make an impact. But even with their bet on Bosa, the Bills could still use another pass rusher and more help in the secondary."
Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi accompanied Bosa as the top talent signed on defense to improve the unit. More importantly, they extended contracts to the current talent on the roster with Christian Benford, Terrel Bernard, and Greg Rousseau.
Even on offense, they got better with adding speed at wide receiver with Joshua Palmer. The Bills also extended contracts for two of their key offensive players: Josh Allen and Khalil Shakir.
RELATED: Revisiting Buffalo Bills' best draft class ever exactly 40 years ago
This roster is ready for another run at making the Super Bowl in 2025, but is it enough to finally take down the Chiefs?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —