Bills roster moves: elevate two players from practice squad on eve of Patriots clash
Coach McDermott and the Buffalo Bills haven't made any decisions on who will make the gameday roster for this Sunday's Patriots game, but the team's recent announcement elevating safety Kareem Jackson and wide receiver Jalen Virgil might tell us what to expect going into tomorrow's clash with the New England Patriots.
Defense Injuries
The Bills are heavily banged up on the defensive side of the ball. Bills safeties Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin missed last weeks game and have been limited participants in practice all week. This likely means a heavy does of Cole Bishop in the defensive backfield. Other defensive players that were limited in practice this week were linebackers Baylon Spector, Dorian Williams, and Matt Milano.
Additionally, it would appear that Micah Hyde isn't ready for game action yet, but hopefully will be up to speed and ready for game contact in the next few weeks.
Cornerback Rasul Douglas did not play last week, but indicated on Thursday that he felt ready to return this weekend against the Patriots.
Offensive Injuries
The elevation of wide receiver Jalen Virgil likely indicates receiver Curtis Samuel (ribs) is unlikely to play this weekend. He's been limited in practice all week as well, so an additional week of rest might be ideal.
Looking Ahead
With the Chiefs winning today, Buffalo's shot at the number one seed in the AFC is a long shot, so it might make sense for the Bills to be extra cautious with their players, especially those with less serious late-season injuries that just need rest. Getting the starters healthy and ready for the playoffs might be the optimal philosophy until the playoffs start.
At this point, the Bills should focus on securing the second seed in the AFC, while getting rested and healthy. A significant issue during the playoffs the last couple of seasons was the health of the team, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Bills are in a good spot with a one game lead for the two seed, while also having the second-easiest remaining schedule in the league. The Bills should be plan to be cautious and a conservative approach with injured players as the team begins to focus on the postseason, is prudent.