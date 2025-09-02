Bills shockingly favored to go 17-0 by oddsmakers
The Buffalo Bills kick off the 2025 season in six days but the Super-Bowl-or-Bust hype train is already in mid-season form.
Both a veteran insider at CBS and the analytics folks at ESPN are predicting the Bills will finally win their Lombardi Trophy next February at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Even the oddsmakers are strongly leaning toward Josh Allen's team.
With Allen at quarterback and Sean McDermott as head coach, Buffalo has won at least 10 games and made the playoffs every season since 2019. But then come the Kansas City Chiefs and you-know-who, wrecking their playoff run four times including a kick-to-the-crotch, 32-29 loss in last season's AFC Championship Game.
Per Bet MGM, the Bills have the best odds to win Super Bowl LX at +700, tied with the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles and Sunday night's opponent, the Baltimore Ravens. Buffalo also has the largest spread of the 18-week season, favored by 12.5 points in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints.
But the crazy betting stat is that the Bills are favored in all 17 of their games. It's only the second in franchise history since 1960 they've been favored in every game. In 2022 they were favored in all 16 games, and finished 13-3 (8-7-1 against the spread).
The Miami Dolphins went 17-0 in the NFL's only perfect season in 1972.
The Bills are currently 1-point home favorites in Week 1 against the Ravens.
