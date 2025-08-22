Bills Central

Veteran NFL analyst predicts Bills will finally win their Super Bowl

CBS NFL insider Pete Prisco predicts the Buffalo Bills will finally beat Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs and go on to win Super Bowl LX.

Richie Whitt

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball past Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball past Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The reigning MVP in quarterback Josh Allen. A re-signed running back in James Cook. A defensive playmaker in veteran Joey Bosa. It all feels like it's coming together for the Buffalo Bills.

Unfortunately for Bills Mafia, we've been here before. Countless times.

MORE: 4 Buffalo Bills who need a strong showing in preseason finale

But yet another experienced voice is a Buffalo believer in 2025, as CBS NFL writer Pete Prisco on Friday revealed his season predictions. Bottom line: He thinks the Bills will finally scale Mount Mahomes and topple the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Get ready, Buffalo," Prisco exclaims. "You're finally going to win the damn thing!"

The Bills, of course, haven't been to a Super Bowl since their four-year run ended in 1993. And four times in the last five seasons — twice by three points and once in overtime — their season has ended with excruciating losses to the Chiefs. Last January in the AFC Championship Game, tight end Dalton Kincaid's diving drop in the final minute cost the Bills a chance at game-winning touchdown or at least game-tying field goal.

But according CBS, it will be fifth time lucky.

MORE: Bills' new Highmark stadium designers respond to 'bedpan' criticism

He predicts the Bills will win the AFC East and then beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. In Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, Buffalo will beat the Green Bay Packers and lift their first Lombardi Trophy in their 66th season.

Prisco's division winners: Buffalo, K.C, Houston and Baltimore in the AFC; Philadelphia, Green Bay, San Francisco and Tampa Bay in the NFC.

Dalton Kincaid
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) drops a pass in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News