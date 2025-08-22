Veteran NFL analyst predicts Bills will finally win their Super Bowl
The reigning MVP in quarterback Josh Allen. A re-signed running back in James Cook. A defensive playmaker in veteran Joey Bosa. It all feels like it's coming together for the Buffalo Bills.
Unfortunately for Bills Mafia, we've been here before. Countless times.
MORE: 4 Buffalo Bills who need a strong showing in preseason finale
But yet another experienced voice is a Buffalo believer in 2025, as CBS NFL writer Pete Prisco on Friday revealed his season predictions. Bottom line: He thinks the Bills will finally scale Mount Mahomes and topple the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Get ready, Buffalo," Prisco exclaims. "You're finally going to win the damn thing!"
The Bills, of course, haven't been to a Super Bowl since their four-year run ended in 1993. And four times in the last five seasons — twice by three points and once in overtime — their season has ended with excruciating losses to the Chiefs. Last January in the AFC Championship Game, tight end Dalton Kincaid's diving drop in the final minute cost the Bills a chance at game-winning touchdown or at least game-tying field goal.
But according CBS, it will be fifth time lucky.
MORE: Bills' new Highmark stadium designers respond to 'bedpan' criticism
He predicts the Bills will win the AFC East and then beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. In Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, Buffalo will beat the Green Bay Packers and lift their first Lombardi Trophy in their 66th season.
Prisco's division winners: Buffalo, K.C, Houston and Baltimore in the AFC; Philadelphia, Green Bay, San Francisco and Tampa Bay in the NFC.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —