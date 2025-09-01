Bills Central

Bills' options in wake of DT DeWayne Carter's season-ending injury

The Buffalo Bills have a roster spot to fill after news that DT DeWayne Carter will miss the 2025 season

Ralph Ventre

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) reacts to getting an interception against the New York Jets
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) reacts to getting an interception against the New York Jets / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
While preparing for their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills were hit with a curveball along the defensive line.

Second-year defensive tackle DeWayne Carter suffered an Achilles tear, reportedly during last Wednesday's practice, meaning his 2025 season is over before it started.

Carter, a 2024 third-round draft pick, is facing a 9-12 months recovery timeline in the wake of surgery. The loss of the rotational piece leaves the Bills with four defensive tackles, including two rookies, on their 53-man roster.

Buffalo, which has shown a propensity to heavily rotate DL personnel throughout the game during the Sean McDermott era, will almost definitely add another interior player to the roster for at least the next six weeks until veteran free-agent signee Larry Ogunjobi completes his PED-related suspension.

The two most-likely options are currently on the Bills' practice squad.

Jordan Phillips (97)
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While veteran Jordan Phillips offers a more proven performer than Zion Logue, the former probably needs more time to improve his physical conditioning, especially considering he re-joined the team less than one week ago.

"I got a lot left to give, and I feel like I can still help this team win," said Phillips.

Buffalo could choose to bring Casey Rogers back into the fold. After being claimed off waivers from the New York Giants in early May, the 26-year-old Rogers spent the spring and summer with the Bills.

Of course, former Miami Dolphins' defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is available after being dumped by the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition to his history of mixing it up with quarterback Josh Allen, Wilkins has been accused of highly questionable locker room behavior.

Basically, it's a good thing that Phillips is back, and he needs to get into playing shape in a hurry.

Zion Logue
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) throws a pass in the third quarter as Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Zion Logue (93) rushes / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

