Bills' options in wake of DT DeWayne Carter's season-ending injury
While preparing for their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills were hit with a curveball along the defensive line.
Second-year defensive tackle DeWayne Carter suffered an Achilles tear, reportedly during last Wednesday's practice, meaning his 2025 season is over before it started.
Carter, a 2024 third-round draft pick, is facing a 9-12 months recovery timeline in the wake of surgery. The loss of the rotational piece leaves the Bills with four defensive tackles, including two rookies, on their 53-man roster.
Buffalo, which has shown a propensity to heavily rotate DL personnel throughout the game during the Sean McDermott era, will almost definitely add another interior player to the roster for at least the next six weeks until veteran free-agent signee Larry Ogunjobi completes his PED-related suspension.
The two most-likely options are currently on the Bills' practice squad.
While veteran Jordan Phillips offers a more proven performer than Zion Logue, the former probably needs more time to improve his physical conditioning, especially considering he re-joined the team less than one week ago.
"I got a lot left to give, and I feel like I can still help this team win," said Phillips.
Buffalo could choose to bring Casey Rogers back into the fold. After being claimed off waivers from the New York Giants in early May, the 26-year-old Rogers spent the spring and summer with the Bills.
Of course, former Miami Dolphins' defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is available after being dumped by the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition to his history of mixing it up with quarterback Josh Allen, Wilkins has been accused of highly questionable locker room behavior.
Basically, it's a good thing that Phillips is back, and he needs to get into playing shape in a hurry.
