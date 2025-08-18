Bills Central

Bills' Josh Allen gives insightful interview during dreadful first half vs. Bears

It's never a good sign when the highlight of the Buffalo Bills' first half is an interview with a player not in uniform.

Richie Whitt

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leads the team during warmups before a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leads the team during warmups before a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

While Caleb Williams was dazzling, Josh Allen was left to dissect.

The Buffalo Bills didn't do a lot right in Sunday's night preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Williams shredded the secondary on a 92-yard drive to start the game and before you knew it the floundering Bills were down, 28-0.

MORE: 4 Bills' players, including 3 WRs, with most at stake vs. Bears in Preseason Week 2

At one point late in the first half, Bills' starting quarterback Mike White had taken two sacks and completed only three passes. Yikes, indeed.

The only saving grace to the first-half debacle: Reigning MVP Josh Allen was on the sideline in a baseball cap instead of on the field in his helmet.

Josh Allen
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is seen during warmups before the pre-season game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

As the Bears did almost everything they wanted on both sides of the ball, Allen spent some time talking to veteran Fox sideline reporter Pam Oliver. Since, honestly, there weren't many - any - Bills' highlights, let's just listen to Josh and remember much better things will come when No. 17 has a say in it.

On his goals for the 2025 season: "In Year 8 I want to go out there an continue to learn and enjoy the game. Play the best that I can play. Be the best quarterback that I can be. Be the best teammate I can be."

On how he can improve on an MVP season: "Understanding what defenses are trying to do. We get different tendencies from people. I want to be as mechanically sound as I can be and put the ball where it should be. We did a good job of that last year, but obviously there were times where I wasn't where I was supposed to be."

MORE: Bills' Keon Coleman makes eye-popping basketball shot during hilarious team video

On Buffalo's offseason transactions that some feel were light in offensive additions: "I trust our front office and coaching staff to develop the talent we have here. All I worry about is getting the ball to the person that's open. That's my job."

Mike White
Bills quarterback Josh Allen works on his pre-game unique handshake with teammate Mike White during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News