Bills' Josh Allen gives insightful interview during dreadful first half vs. Bears
While Caleb Williams was dazzling, Josh Allen was left to dissect.
The Buffalo Bills didn't do a lot right in Sunday's night preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Williams shredded the secondary on a 92-yard drive to start the game and before you knew it the floundering Bills were down, 28-0.
At one point late in the first half, Bills' starting quarterback Mike White had taken two sacks and completed only three passes. Yikes, indeed.
The only saving grace to the first-half debacle: Reigning MVP Josh Allen was on the sideline in a baseball cap instead of on the field in his helmet.
As the Bears did almost everything they wanted on both sides of the ball, Allen spent some time talking to veteran Fox sideline reporter Pam Oliver. Since, honestly, there weren't many - any - Bills' highlights, let's just listen to Josh and remember much better things will come when No. 17 has a say in it.
On his goals for the 2025 season: "In Year 8 I want to go out there an continue to learn and enjoy the game. Play the best that I can play. Be the best quarterback that I can be. Be the best teammate I can be."
On how he can improve on an MVP season: "Understanding what defenses are trying to do. We get different tendencies from people. I want to be as mechanically sound as I can be and put the ball where it should be. We did a good job of that last year, but obviously there were times where I wasn't where I was supposed to be."
On Buffalo's offseason transactions that some feel were light in offensive additions: "I trust our front office and coaching staff to develop the talent we have here. All I worry about is getting the ball to the person that's open. That's my job."
