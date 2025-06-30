Bills’ surprise pick in 2026 NFL mock draft could be blessing for Josh Allen
During the 2025 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills were heavily focused on the defensive side of the ball. They used six of their nine picks, including their first five, on defensive players.
It’s still far too early to dig too deep into the 2026 draft, but if the Bills hit on the majority of their picks, it would be logical to assume they’ll target more offensive players next year.
MORE: Bills' overhauled position group earns surprisingly high analytics ranking
While that’s expected, it would be surprising to see them go with an interior offensive lineman, which is the route ESPN’s Matt Miller takes. Miller has Buffalo using the final pick in Round 1 on Florida center Jake Slaughter.
”Buffalo has had solid interior line play in Josh Allen's tenure as a starting quarterback, but this would be a good place for the Bills to replenish with a starting-caliber player. Slaughter didn't allow a sack last season and was penalized only twice. He's already pro-sized at 6-foot-5, 308 pounds and is a clean pass protector with strength, quickness and great awareness. Slaughter has the athletic profile to play guard or center in the NFL at a high level.” — Miller, ESPN
Miller apparently believes the Bills won’t be able to retain both David Edwards and Connor McGovern, who each hit free agency in 2026. Whether their current starting center or guard were to walk, Slaughter would be a viable replacement, which would be a huge help for Josh Allen.
That said, it would be surprising to see them once again avoid a skill player — especially if James Cook leaves or Keon Coleman fails to elevate his game in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —