Buffalo Bills face familiar question ahead of 2025 training camp
Throughout the entire offseason, there's been one question looming over the Buffalo Bills — will they have their star running back, James Cook, on the field in Week 1?
Cook is entering the final year of his rookie deal and wants to cash in with an extension. General manager Brandon Beane has made it clear that the team isn't ready to commit long-term to a running back. That's led to concerns about his status, especially after he skipped OTAs.
RELATED: Bills have 'potential disappointment' competing for starting CB job
As The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia said, James Cook addressed concerns by attending and fully participating in their mandatory minicamp. However, uncertainty lingers for training camp, as Cook gave a non-committal response when asked about participating in those practices.
"When speaking with reporters, Cook remarked that he intended to be at training camp. However, when asked to clarify if he would do a hold-in and not practice despite reporting, Cook said, 'I don’t know, man. We’ll see when camp comes'. The last thing GM Brandon Beane said about a potential hold-in was that they haven’t been given any indication that would be the case, and that Cook “will be ready to roll whether there’s a deal or not.” If no new deal is in place by camp, how Cook plays it will be the biggest story heading in."
RELATED: 3 Buffalo Bills named to list of NFL's best players without a Super Bowl win
Cook is coming off a sensational season that saw him record 18 total touchdowns. He understands his worth, but also sees that running backs are starting to get paid again. Given the volatility at the position, it makes sense for Cook to strike while the iron is hot.
That's why there will continue to be questions until either he shows up and practices, or the two sides work out a deal.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —