Bills Central

Bills UDFA LB projected as most likely to make roster during training camp

Virginia Tech linebacker Keonta Jenkins could force his way onto the Buffalo Bills 53-man roster.

Randy Gurzi

Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Keonta Jenkins intercepts the ball in front of Stanford Cardinal receiver Tiger Bachmeier
Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Keonta Jenkins intercepts the ball in front of Stanford Cardinal receiver Tiger Bachmeier / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills added six players to their defense during the 2025 NFL draft, which would make it seem as though there might not be room for any undrafted free agents to make the roster.

That might not be the case, however, thanks to the versatility offered by Virginia Tech linebacker Keonta Jenkins. While Jenkins lines up at linebacker, he also boasts experience playing in the secondary.

MORE: Brandon Beane aggressively defends Bills' rookie CB facing civil lawsuit

In addition to his work on the Hokies' base defense, Jenkins also has experience on special teams. That's why Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski tabbed him as the UDFA most likely to make the roster in Buffalo.

"Eventually, the Bills' defensive staff may start moving Jenkins around the field or view him as a capable sub-package option. He has the athleticism, tools and experience to immediately participate on special teams; he served on the Hokies' kick coverage, punt return and field goal/extra point units last season." — Sobleski, Bleacher Report

Buffalo Bills linebacker Keonta Jenkins enters the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University.
Buffalo Bills linebacker Keonta Jenkins enters the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Sobleski also points to the lack of depth and injury concerns at linebacker as a reason to keep an eye on Jenkins during training camp. Both Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson have had trouble staying on the field as of late, which could benefit Jenkins.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News