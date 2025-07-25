Bills UDFA LB projected as most likely to make roster during training camp
The Buffalo Bills added six players to their defense during the 2025 NFL draft, which would make it seem as though there might not be room for any undrafted free agents to make the roster.
That might not be the case, however, thanks to the versatility offered by Virginia Tech linebacker Keonta Jenkins. While Jenkins lines up at linebacker, he also boasts experience playing in the secondary.
In addition to his work on the Hokies' base defense, Jenkins also has experience on special teams. That's why Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski tabbed him as the UDFA most likely to make the roster in Buffalo.
"Eventually, the Bills' defensive staff may start moving Jenkins around the field or view him as a capable sub-package option. He has the athleticism, tools and experience to immediately participate on special teams; he served on the Hokies' kick coverage, punt return and field goal/extra point units last season." — Sobleski, Bleacher Report
Sobleski also points to the lack of depth and injury concerns at linebacker as a reason to keep an eye on Jenkins during training camp. Both Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson have had trouble staying on the field as of late, which could benefit Jenkins.
