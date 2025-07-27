Bills under the microscope WR 'put on a show' during Sunday practice
The Buffalo Bills need someone to emerge as the No. 1 wide receiver, and Keon Coleman might have done so on Sunday.
After a frustrating first practice, Coleman has turned things around. On Sunday, he put together his best performance of training camp as he ran crisp routes and caught everything thrown his way.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills' QB Josh Allen dubbed 'overvalued' by fantasy football expert
One of his more impressive grabs was a contested pass while being closely guarded by cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram. Josh Allen threw it to his big wideout, trusting him to make a play, and Coleman delivered.
After the session, veteran wideout Khalil Shakir couldn't help but heap praise on Coleman, saying, “He’s taking that next step for sure." While adding, "I mean, today, dude put on a show.”
Coleman was Buffalo's second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft and was added to give them a true boundary receiver.
The Florida State product had 29 receptions for 556 yards with four touchdowns. He was able to deliver several highlight-reel plays but needs to find more consistency to be a WR1. If he continues to stack good days, as he's currently doing, that could be the case this year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —