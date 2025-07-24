Two Bills' wide receivers stand out at second practice of training camp
The Buffalo Bills took the practice field for the second session of training camp on Thursday and wide receivers Keon Coleman and Elijah Moore both stood out.
According to Alex Brasky of Bills Digest, Coleman had a bounce-back day after a quiet Day 1 that saw him struggle a bit and was particularly impressive when it came to his route-running and ability to separate.
"On Day 2, (Coleman) came away with about five receptions all over the field and using impressive route-running ability to gain separation over the middle on a couple of opportunities to present himself wide open for his quarterback, Josh Allen," Brasky said.
"So, the second-year wide receiver maybe struggled a little bit to separate Day 1 short or near the goal line in red zone, but once they opened it up on Day 2, things opened up for Keon Coleman."
Brasky also heaped praise on Elijah Moore for his "short-area quickness" and noted that the Bills also utilized him in an end-around.
"Elijah Moore a couple of passes caught from Josh Allen and others," Brasky said. "His short-area quickness is so impressive and I'm really excited to see how they use him. Also took an end-around off the left side, so that's another way his impact could be felt on this offense."
Coleman no doubt showed flashes in his first season, tallying 556 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, but the Bills are looking for him to take a big step forward and become the No. 1 wide receiver the team envisioned him being when it drafted Coleman last year.
Moore is currently battling for the Bills' No. 5 wide receiver role behind Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer and Curtis Samuel, who offers a similar skill set.
Moore has been plagued by terrible quarterback play during his career, so there's a chance he could really break out with Allen should Moore garner a regular role in the offense.
