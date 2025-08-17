Bills vs Bears, NFL preseason Week 2: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Buffalo Bills are set to face the Chicago Bears in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
As is often the case, Buffalo won't have star quarterback Josh Allen on the field. They will, however, have several starters on the field.
It won't be the first time these players go at it this year, as the Bills and Bears had a joint practice this week. Coaches often glean more from these practices, but there will still be plenty to watch as players fight for their spot on the 53-man roster.
Below is all the information needed to catch the action.
Bills vs. Bears, NFL Preseason Week 2: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, August 17
Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Chicago, IL
Venue: Soldier Field
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Chicago -2.5 | O/U: 41.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Bills vs. Bears Online
During the preseason, your best bet for streaming during the preseason will be with the NFL+ app. There, you can catch the games live, while also having the option to watch replays.
Watch Bills vs. Bears on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.
