Bills vs Bears, NFL preseason Week 2: Start time, live stream, TV channel

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Chicago Bears in NFL Preseason Week 2.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook runs on the field during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears.
Buffalo Bills RB James Cook runs on the field during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears.
The Buffalo Bills are set to face the Chicago Bears in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

As is often the case, Buffalo won't have star quarterback Josh Allen on the field. They will, however, have several starters on the field.

It won't be the first time these players go at it this year, as the Bills and Bears had a joint practice this week. Coaches often glean more from these practices, but there will still be plenty to watch as players fight for their spot on the 53-man roster.

Below is all the information needed to catch the action.

Bills vs. Bears, NFL Preseason Week 2: TV & Viewing Info

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams warms up with teammates during joint training camp practice with the Buffalo Bills.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams warms up with teammates during joint training camp practice with the Buffalo Bills.

Date: Sunday, August 17

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Chicago, IL

Venue: Soldier Field

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Chicago -2.5 | O/U: 41.5 (odds via ESPN BET)

How To Live Stream Bills vs. Bears Online

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky passes the football during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky passes the football during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears.

During the preseason, your best bet for streaming during the preseason will be with the  NFL+ app. There, you can catch the games live, while also having the option to watch replays.

Watch Bills vs. Bears on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott walks on the field during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott walks on the field during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears.

If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.

Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.

Published
