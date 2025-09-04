Bobby Babich describes key Bills' underrated starter as 'coach's dream'
Christian Benford has ascended rapidly since being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
After earning a starting role in his rookie season, Benford quickly brought his game to the next level while inserting himself as an irreplaceable member of the Bills’ secondary. Now entering his fourth season in the NFL, Buffalo’s first-string cornerback is beginning to transform into one of the leaders of the team.
During Thursday’s pre-practice press conference, defensive coordinator Bobby Babich showered Benford with praise, referring to him as a “coach’s dream.”
“Christian Benford overall is just unbelievable,” said Babich. “It’s his work ethic, it’s the way he goes about his business, it’s his consistency in everything he does.”
As the man tasked with helping Benford continue his progression as an ascending player within the Bills’ defensive scheme, Babich says it has been challenging to find things that he can use to coach up his top coverage man.
“I can’t tell you how many times, we’ll just be sitting in there watching practice and you just try to find stuff to critique on him,” began the Bills defensive coordinator. “And you’re like, the common thread with him is you’re saying, ‘God, CB just does everything right. He just does everything right.’”
With so many young players in tow, including first-round pick Maxwell Hairston and fellow CB Dorian Strong, Babich said that Benford does a nice job emulating exactly what the Bills want from their defensive backs.
“It’s so good to be able to use him as an example, which I did for the young guys in front of the whole defense for training camp,” said Babich. “Because it’s a coach’s dream to be able to do that.”
Benford is currently working through a groin injury he sustained leading into Buffalo’s preseason finale. But after being limited on Wednesday, he was present once again during Thursday’s practice, pointing toward a Week 1 return against the Baltimore Ravens.
There remains a question as to the team’s other expected starting CB — Tre’Davious White — making Benford’s presence on the field come Sunday even more needed.
