Bills' Christian Benford finally getting recognition as NFL's most underrated CB

After years of being disrespected, Buffalo Bills' cornerback Christian Benford is finally getting some recognition.

Bills defensive tackle Christian Benford makes a one-handed grab during position drills during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.
Bills defensive tackle Christian Benford makes a one-handed grab during position drills during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' cornerback Christian Benford is accustomed to being disrespected.

Earlier this offseason, Bleacher Report' called him only "solid" and "adequate" when explaining why the Bills' cornerback duo of Benford and Taron Johnson ranked outside the NFL's Top 10. A more recent snub was ESPN's rankings of the top 10 corners, with 29 players receiving at least one vote but none for Benford. In AtoZ Sports' rankings, he finished 17th overall among NFL cornerbacks.

You get the picture. But in a pleasant surprise, Benford is suddenly getting some flowers.

Christian Benford
Bills defensive back Christian Benford runs under a deep ball during coverage drills during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In its assessment of the league's most underrated players, Sportsnaut ranks Benford as the top undervalued cornerback.

Writes the site: "In the case of Christian Benford, it’s the NFL that isn’t appreciating him. Benford didn’t make the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025 list. That’s hard to explain considering he’s the best defensive back on one of the league’s most consistent defenses. Last year Benford allowed the fourth-lowest yards per completion (8.5) among starting corners (50-plus targets faced). He also allowed the ninth-lowest QB rating (72.3). If you want to know just how great he is, go back to the AFC Championship Game and see how the Chiefs’ game plan changed the moment Benford left with a concussion. Benford is an outstanding corner."

Good to see the Bills' getting national exposure via HBO's "Hard Knocks," and Benford finally getting at least a smidge of individual recognition.

Christian Benford
Bills veteran defensive back Christian Benford talks with rookie Maxwell Hairston between drills during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

