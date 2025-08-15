Bills' Christian Benford finally getting recognition as NFL's most underrated CB
Buffalo Bills' cornerback Christian Benford is accustomed to being disrespected.
Earlier this offseason, Bleacher Report' called him only "solid" and "adequate" when explaining why the Bills' cornerback duo of Benford and Taron Johnson ranked outside the NFL's Top 10. A more recent snub was ESPN's rankings of the top 10 corners, with 29 players receiving at least one vote but none for Benford. In AtoZ Sports' rankings, he finished 17th overall among NFL cornerbacks.
You get the picture. But in a pleasant surprise, Benford is suddenly getting some flowers.
In its assessment of the league's most underrated players, Sportsnaut ranks Benford as the top undervalued cornerback.
Writes the site: "In the case of Christian Benford, it’s the NFL that isn’t appreciating him. Benford didn’t make the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025 list. That’s hard to explain considering he’s the best defensive back on one of the league’s most consistent defenses. Last year Benford allowed the fourth-lowest yards per completion (8.5) among starting corners (50-plus targets faced). He also allowed the ninth-lowest QB rating (72.3). If you want to know just how great he is, go back to the AFC Championship Game and see how the Chiefs’ game plan changed the moment Benford left with a concussion. Benford is an outstanding corner."
Good to see the Bills' getting national exposure via HBO's "Hard Knocks," and Benford finally getting at least a smidge of individual recognition.
