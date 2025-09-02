How confident are Buffalo Bills fans this season? Survey says...
Not very often do Buffalo Bills' fans enter a season bursting with optimism.
Although the Bills have been one of the more successful teams in the league since Sean McDermott’s arrival in 2017, and Josh Allen’s selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, they have remained one of the most snake-bitten organizations over the past several decades. That has led to immense trepidation on part of the Bills Mafia.
That’s not the case this year.
According to a survey conducted by BetMGM, Bills fans rank No. 1 in terms of fan confidence index, coming in ahead of the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and runner-up Kansas City Chiefs.
Per the results, 80.36 percent of Bills fans surveyed expressed high confidence in their team. That number was slightly ahead of Eagles fans, who submitted a confidence rate of 80.26 percent. Rounding out the top five were the Los Angeles Chargers (80%), Baltimore Ravens (78.57%) and Kansas City Chiefs (71.05%).
Conversely, only 7.14 percent of Bills fans expressed low confidence, which was one of the lowest numbers of any NFL team, with others remaining neutral.
A total of 1,500 fans around the league were polled, with Buffalo’s divisional foes, the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots coming in at 20th, 23rd and 31st, respectively.
The survey tabulated its results based on six reasons for high confidence, including fewer injuries, stronger defense, stronger offense, team roster changes, better coaching staff and better team management.
Pollfish conducted the survey, with respondents answering 12 questions which explored confidence in each respondent’s favorite NFL team, expectations for the upcoming season, attendance habits and more. The survey ensured accurate reflection of each NFL fan base by using quotes, while the use of regional data was weighted to avoid inaccurate conclusions.
The Bills have made several key additions throughout the offseason, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Buffalo used each of its first four draft picks on defensive players, while the team also brought in high-profile free-agent acquisitions, edge rusher Joey Bosa, EDGE Michael Hoecht and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi this offseason.
Offensively, the Bills have the reigning MVP Josh Allen in tow and are hoping for increased contributions from wide receiver Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid, while free-agent WR Joshua Palmer was also signed to help bolster the passing game. James Cook also returns after a record-setting 2024 campaign.
There are plenty of reasons to be excited about his team, and it appears as if hope for a memorable season has spread widely throughout the fan base.
