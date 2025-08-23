Bobby Babich reveals secret that's kept Bills' veterans on roster for so long
It's a league where the average player's career is no more than 3.5 years. It's not just a saying, the NFL is really "Not For Long."
There are those, however, who beat the odds, enjoying elongated tenures in the league where they play for pay, and the Buffalo Bills have more than a few on their defense.
Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and defensive end Joey Bosa are two of those odds-beaters, and neither player is interested in resting on his laurels.
"There was a play yesterday, Terrel Bernard broke up a ball about five yards beyond the line of scrimmage," said defensive coordinator Bobby Babich. "Our first group of defensive line was out there, and Joey Bosa and DaQuan Jones turn and sprint to the ball. It's broken up, they turn and sprint."
Babich proceeded to make sure the entire defense was able to process what it just witnessed during a training camp practice.
"I said, Joey, how many years, in front of the whole defense, how many years you played in the league? Ten. DQ, how many years you played? 12. Just look at the room. Do I need to say anything else? So, to your point, those are the type of things that professional football players do," said Babich.
The 33-year-old Jones, a 2014 fourth-round draft pick by the Tennessee Titans, is the oldest player on the Bills' roster. While only three other fourth-rounders from his draft class are still active, Jones is looking to add to his 155 games played. Although it was suggested he could wind up becoming a salary cap casualty, it appears as if Jones is safe as the Bills' elderstatesman up front.
Bosa was the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2016, selected in between quarterback Carson Wentz and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Neither Wentz nor Elliott are currently employed by an NFL team while Bosa is seeking a sixth Pro Bowl selection with a new team.
"If you want to make it in this league, it's an all the time thing, and everything matters. Everything matters," said Babich.
Bosa and Jones are prime examples.
