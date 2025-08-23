Bills Central

Bobby Babich reveals secret that's kept Bills' veterans on roster for so long

Buffalo Bills' DE Joey Bosa and DT DaQuan Jones are grizzled veterans showing why they still belong in the NFL

Ralph Ventre

Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich calls out to units as they run onto the side practice field during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford.
Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich calls out to units as they run onto the side practice field during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's a league where the average player's career is no more than 3.5 years. It's not just a saying, the NFL is really "Not For Long."

There are those, however, who beat the odds, enjoying elongated tenures in the league where they play for pay, and the Buffalo Bills have more than a few on their defense.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and defensive end Joey Bosa are two of those odds-beaters, and neither player is interested in resting on his laurels.

"There was a play yesterday, Terrel Bernard broke up a ball about five yards beyond the line of scrimmage," said defensive coordinator Bobby Babich. "Our first group of defensive line was out there, and Joey Bosa and DaQuan Jones turn and sprint to the ball. It's broken up, they turn and sprint."

Babich proceeded to make sure the entire defense was able to process what it just witnessed during a training camp practice.

"I said, Joey, how many years, in front of the whole defense, how many years you played in the league? Ten. DQ, how many years you played? 12. Just look at the room. Do I need to say anything else? So, to your point, those are the type of things that professional football players do," said Babich.

Joey Bosa sack
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa (97) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The 33-year-old Jones, a 2014 fourth-round draft pick by the Tennessee Titans, is the oldest player on the Bills' roster. While only three other fourth-rounders from his draft class are still active, Jones is looking to add to his 155 games played. Although it was suggested he could wind up becoming a salary cap casualty, it appears as if Jones is safe as the Bills' elderstatesman up front.

Bosa was the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2016, selected in between quarterback Carson Wentz and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Neither Wentz nor Elliott are currently employed by an NFL team while Bosa is seeking a sixth Pro Bowl selection with a new team.

"If you want to make it in this league, it's an all the time thing, and everything matters. Everything matters," said Babich.

Bosa and Jones are prime examples.

DaQuan Jones (92)
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) with defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) nearby in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

