Brandon Beane recognized for building Bills' roster with salary cap bargains
Buffalo Bills' GM Brandon Beane prioritized locking up his former draft picks this offseason, extending Josh Allen, Khalil Shakir, Greg Rousseau, Terrel Bernard, and Christian Benford. He keeps his franchise QB in Buffalo through 2030 and the other four roster cornerstones through 2029.
Beane's work this offseason was recognized by NFL Media Content Editor Tom Blair, who built the "best NFL team money can buy under the 2025 salary cap," which included Benford, Shakir, and Rousseau on the 53-player team.
Benford was featured as a starting cornerback on the roster, lining up next to regining Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II and Super Bowl hero Cooper DeJean in the secondary. Blair named Benford a Next Gen Stats favorite, after "posting an EPA when targeted of -9.7, fifth-best among cornerbacks with 500-plus coverage snaps."
The corner's four-year, $69 million contract came in well below market value, with a $17.25 million average annual value placing him 18th among CBs according to Over the Cap. Easily one of the best value contracts in the NFL, it's no surprise he made Blair's roster.
Shakir made the team as a depth wide receiver, backing up Ladd McConkey in the slot. He led the Bills with 100 targets, 76 receptions, 821 yards, and 35 first downs in 2024. His four receiving touchdowns tied him with rookie Keon Coleman for the second-most on the team.
The receiver's four-year, $53 million contract gives him an average annual salary of just over $13 million, the 26th highest AAV among WRs. While Buffalo's 'everybody eats' offensive philosophy may prevent him from reaching 1,000 yards in a season, his strong hands, separation skills, and yards after catch ability make him an important piece of Joe Brady's offense.
Rousseau slotted in as the team's third defensive end, behind Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons. 'Groot' set a career-high with 35 pressures, 24 QB hits and 53 tackles in 2024, and matched his career-best eight sacks.
A four-year, $80 million extension makes Rousseau the 12th highest paid edge rusher by AAV, a fair deal considering his pass rush consistency and talent defending the run.
With key players scheduled to become free agents next offseason, including James Cook, Connor McGovern, Matt Milano, and David Edwards, Beane will need to continue finding team-friendly contract solutions to keep as much talent in Buffalo as possible.
