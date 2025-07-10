Bills Central

Brandon Beane recognized for building Bills' roster with salary cap bargains

Buffalo's GM extended several key players this offseason at below-market value

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' GM Brandon Beane prioritized locking up his former draft picks this offseason, extending Josh Allen, Khalil Shakir, Greg Rousseau, Terrel Bernard, and Christian Benford. He keeps his franchise QB in Buffalo through 2030 and the other four roster cornerstones through 2029.

Beane's work this offseason was recognized by NFL Media Content Editor Tom Blair, who built the "best NFL team money can buy under the 2025 salary cap," which included Benford, Shakir, and Rousseau on the 53-player team.

Benford was featured as a starting cornerback on the roster, lining up next to regining Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II and Super Bowl hero Cooper DeJean in the secondary. Blair named Benford a Next Gen Stats favorite, after "posting an EPA when targeted of -9.7, fifth-best among cornerbacks with 500-plus coverage snaps."

Christian Benford
Bills Christian Benford wrestles Jaguars Luke Farrell to the ground after Farrell caught a pass during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 23, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The corner's four-year, $69 million contract came in well below market value, with a $17.25 million average annual value placing him 18th among CBs according to Over the Cap. Easily one of the best value contracts in the NFL, it's no surprise he made Blair's roster.

Shakir made the team as a depth wide receiver, backing up Ladd McConkey in the slot. He led the Bills with 100 targets, 76 receptions, 821 yards, and 35 first downs in 2024. His four receiving touchdowns tied him with rookie Keon Coleman for the second-most on the team.

The receiver's four-year, $53 million contract gives him an average annual salary of just over $13 million, the 26th highest AAV among WRs. While Buffalo's 'everybody eats' offensive philosophy may prevent him from reaching 1,000 yards in a season, his strong hands, separation skills, and yards after catch ability make him an important piece of Joe Brady's offense.

Khalil Shaki
Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) turns up field after making a catch in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Rousseau slotted in as the team's third defensive end, behind Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons. 'Groot' set a career-high with 35 pressures, 24 QB hits and 53 tackles in 2024, and matched his career-best eight sacks.

A four-year, $80 million extension makes Rousseau the 12th highest paid edge rusher by AAV, a fair deal considering his pass rush consistency and talent defending the run.

With key players scheduled to become free agents next offseason, including James Cook, Connor McGovern, Matt Milano, and David Edwards, Beane will need to continue finding team-friendly contract solutions to keep as much talent in Buffalo as possible.

Greg Rousseau
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the fourth quarter in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

