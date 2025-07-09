Bills' $80 million edge rusher predicted to take next step, justify new contract
There's no question that the Buffalo Bills' 2021 first-round defensive end has been a most reliable contributor over his first four NFL seasons.
In fact, the Bills liked what they saw enough to reward Greg Rousseau with a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $80 million total.
Still, one can't help but believe that there's still untapped potential inside of Buffalo's 6-foot-7 edge rusher, who has averaged 7.0 sacks per season since 2022. Last year, he recorded a career-high 24 quarterback hits and forced three fumbles as the four-year starter appears on an upward trajectory.
The Bills' defense will only benefit from Rousseau taking the another significant step forward, and Sports Illustrated suggests such an outcome is more than possible.
Identifying "Ten Possible First-Time NFL Pro Bowlers in 2025," SI scribe Conor Orr listed Rousseau amongst the "consistently good players who have not yet been named an NFL All-Star via the increasingly ridiculous and nebulous voting system."
Rousseau, the lone edge rusher in the group of 10 projected Pro Bowlers, was one of two Bills to make the cut. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir is also expected to secure his first career all-star experience.
"Rousseau tied his career high with eight sacks in 2024, and saw a breakout year in terms of QB hits, with a career high of 24. While I don’t know whether Joey Bosa’s presence will decrease any attention to Rousseau, he’s gotten to the point in his career where he’s good enough to routinely dominate inferior tackle play. The AFC East is going to have a lot of unseasoned offensive tackles (a first- and second-year starter for the Jets, Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson for the Dolphins, and a first-year starter for the Patriots) though Rousseau played a lot of his best games in 2024 against the best teams and offensive lines on Buffalo’s schedule. The Bills are primed to make another legitimate Super Bowl run, and if that happens they will have a handful of first-timers named to the Pro Bowl. Why not the newly extended edge rusher entering his fifth season?" — Conor Orr
Rousseau's combination of power and length has the potential to translate into more quarterback pressures, especially if opposing blockers have to also account for Bosa, a five-time Pro Bowler, on the opposite edge. Rousseau can also create disruption when not getting home to the quarterback as his long arms can clog passing lanes. He's registered at least three pass deflections every year since being drafted.
The Bills, who ranked 23rd on the circuit in sack percentage (0.0675) last season, will undoubtedly be looking for increased production from an overhauled defensive front, and Rousseau is most likely to lead the charge.
