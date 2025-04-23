Bills Central

Josh Allen promises to keep feeding Bills' teammates 'not just a one-year thing'

The Buffalo Bills' offensive mantra isn't changing and it's written in script on QB Josh Allen's hat

Ralph Ventre

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) with teammates prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) with teammates prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

The Buffalo Bills averaged 30.9 points per game in 2024, second most amongst all NFL teams. Even in their AFC Championship Game loss, they managed to score 29 points on the road at hostile Arrowhead Stadium.

On Tuesday, Buffalo's secret was written across the face of quarterback Josh Allen's cap, making it impossible to ignore as the media assembled with OTAs underway in Orchard Park.

"Everybody Eats EST. 2024," said the script on the hat.

While the Bills adopted the slogan, and the spread-the-love style of play that comes with it, in 2024, it wasn't meant to be temporary.

"We're returning a lot of guys. That helps when guys are fresh and understand what Joe's trying to implement and what type of really, mantra - the 'everybody eats.' I think I have the hat on right now. That's not just a one-year thing," said Allen.

In Joe Brady's first full season as offensive coordinator, the Bills played without a true WR1 per se, and even starting running back James Cook barely played 50 percent of offensive snaps. It was the ultimate committee effort across the board, and it resulted in Buffalo becoming the first NFL team ever to score 30 rushing touchdowns and 30 passing touchdowns in the same season.

Ty Johnson (26)
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) rushes the ball past Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel Jr. (69) during the second half in the AFC Championship game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It's not just talk. It was proven last year," said Allen. "When you got guys that just buy in, that's when your offense can be pretty dangerous."

RELATED: Josh Allen voluntarily arrives at Bills' facility for work

The Bills return their entire offensive line along with their three primary running backs and wide receivers Curtis Samuel, Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir. The continuity will only help Buffalo continue to live the mantra.

"That's kind of what this offense is. It's what it takes to be a good offense. When you have guys that understand that, they know that, they know what to expect coming into it, then we can start to kind of hone in on the smaller details now. That's the exciting part for us," said Allen.

After nine weeks of voluntary OTAs, the Bills are scheduled to host a mandatory veteran minicamp June 10-12.

Khalil Shakir (10) makes a catch
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News