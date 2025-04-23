Josh Allen promises to keep feeding Bills' teammates 'not just a one-year thing'
If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
The Buffalo Bills averaged 30.9 points per game in 2024, second most amongst all NFL teams. Even in their AFC Championship Game loss, they managed to score 29 points on the road at hostile Arrowhead Stadium.
On Tuesday, Buffalo's secret was written across the face of quarterback Josh Allen's cap, making it impossible to ignore as the media assembled with OTAs underway in Orchard Park.
"Everybody Eats EST. 2024," said the script on the hat.
While the Bills adopted the slogan, and the spread-the-love style of play that comes with it, in 2024, it wasn't meant to be temporary.
"We're returning a lot of guys. That helps when guys are fresh and understand what Joe's trying to implement and what type of really, mantra - the 'everybody eats.' I think I have the hat on right now. That's not just a one-year thing," said Allen.
In Joe Brady's first full season as offensive coordinator, the Bills played without a true WR1 per se, and even starting running back James Cook barely played 50 percent of offensive snaps. It was the ultimate committee effort across the board, and it resulted in Buffalo becoming the first NFL team ever to score 30 rushing touchdowns and 30 passing touchdowns in the same season.
"It's not just talk. It was proven last year," said Allen. "When you got guys that just buy in, that's when your offense can be pretty dangerous."
The Bills return their entire offensive line along with their three primary running backs and wide receivers Curtis Samuel, Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir. The continuity will only help Buffalo continue to live the mantra.
"That's kind of what this offense is. It's what it takes to be a good offense. When you have guys that understand that, they know that, they know what to expect coming into it, then we can start to kind of hone in on the smaller details now. That's the exciting part for us," said Allen.
After nine weeks of voluntary OTAs, the Bills are scheduled to host a mandatory veteran minicamp June 10-12.
