Bills' former first-round pick eyes bounce-back season
The Buffalo Bills are looking for ways to bridge the gap between them and the Kansas City Chiefs, who have had their number in the playoffs over the past several years.
The Chiefs have eliminated the Bills in four of the last five playoff runs, putting Buffalo in a precarious position going into next season.
The team needs to find ways from within to be better, which includes an improvement from first-round pick Dalton Kincaid.
"Kincaid struggled with injuries in 2024 but was also a much smaller part of the offense, and his receptions per game, yards per game, catch rate, yards per route and per target and success rate all fell while his drop rate nearly doubled," CBS Sports contributor Jared Dubin wrote.
"The Bills didn't add much in the way of pass-catcher help this offseason, so perhaps he can regain more of a foothold in the offense in 2025."
After logging 73 catches for 673 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, Kincaid managed to have only 44 catches for 448 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.
The Bills selected Kincaid in 2023 to be one of the prime offensive weapons for Josh Allen, and his totals last season simply won't cut it.
His health is part of why he didn't succeed last season, but with a clean bill of health coming in 2025, Kincaid will have to perform at a high level if he wants to keep his job and help the Bills get over the hump.