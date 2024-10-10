NFL analyst says WR Davante Adams should tell agent ‘make it work’ with Bills
The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the field of parties still interested in All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is dwindling, listing the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Buffalo Bills as among the teams still either pursuing the 31-year-old or “monitoring” the sweepstakes.
With regard to one crucial component, one of those teams is not like the others.
Buffalo is the only team still rumored to be in on the six-time Pro Bowl wideout who has zero questions at the quarterback position, as Josh Allen is unequivocally one of the league’s best signal callers. The Jets seem confident in veteran Aaron Rodgers, but at 40 years of age (with little recent success to boot), he’s not a long-term option. Derek Carr has had a nice start to the year in New Orleans, but it’s clear that the 33-year-old not an unabated franchise quarterback at this juncture. Pittsburgh currently employs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, neither of whom it can confidently say will still be on its roster two or three years from now.
Compare these passers to Allen, who has earned NFL MVP votes in three of the last four seasons and is the only player in league history to total over 40 touchdowns in four consecutive seasons, and it’s clear that the Bills have a leg up on the competition when it comes to one very important selling point. Buffalo’s advantage is so clear, in fact, that one long-time sports media personality is wondering what the hold up is; during a recent edition of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd talked about the Adams trade saga, stating that the wideout’s preferred landing spot should be obvious.
“How could you even consider the other teams if the Bills reached out to you?” the host asked.
Cowherd likened the situation to the New England Patriots’ acquisition of wide receiver Randy Moss from (coincidentally) the Raiders in the 2007 offseason; the pass-catcher’s production had been pedestrian when paired with lackluster quarterbacks in Oakland, but his stat line skyrocketed after he joined forces with Tom Brady in Foxborough. Though Adams has familiarity and relationships with both Rodgers and Carr, Cowherd feels as though he needs to make the obvious choice when linking with a new passer.
“It’s about the quarterback,” Cowherd said. “Nothing against Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers, [but] hang out with your friends in the offseason. Go to dinner on an off day. What are you doing? Do you have an agent? Representation? Are you asking him? You go to Josh Allen. You make it happen.”
The long-time pundit stated that the three things a receiver should covet when searching for a new organization are an elite quarterback, steady coaching, and a good offensive line, all things that Buffalo possesses. Combine this with the fact that the Bills are in need of help at wide receiver (their wideouts combined for just four catches on 18 targets in Week 5), and you have a potential match made in heaven.”
“The Bills receivers [are] 26th in yards so far this season, so they are desperate for a guy,” Cowherd said. “Last week they were terrible because they were missing a slot receiver. They don’t have a guy yet. This one to me is, if I’m Davante Adams, I just tell my agent, ‘Make it work. Make it work in Buffalo.’ Yes, it’s cold after Thanksgiving. Congrats on playing inside in Vegas.”
Buffalo, per The Athletic, is simply “monitoring” the Adams saga at this time, as it would have trouble fitting his roughly $17 million base salary on its books (the team currently has just north of $3 million in available salary cap space). The Bills likely wouldn’t become realistic contenders for the five-time 1,000-plus yard receiver unless Las Vegas proves willing to retain salary; if the Raiders ultimately budge, Buffalo, with two picks in next year’s second round and a projected three picks in the fourth, has the draft capital necessary to get a deal done.
