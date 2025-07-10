Buffalo Bills crack top-3 in latest NFL Power Rankings
The Buffalo Bills have asserted themselves as one of the premier teams in the NFL. With five consecutive division titles and six straight playoff appearances, they’re continually in the mix for a title shot.
Unfortunately, they’ve been unable to get past the Kansas City Chiefs, who have defeated them in four of their five previous playoff runs. The Bills know they’ll have to eventually get past them to have a shot at the Super Bowl, and we could be seeing another rematch with these two teams again serving as the best in the AFC.
That’s at least the case in Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport latest NFL power rankings where he has the Bills at No. 3 overall, behind the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Davenport expects them to win the AFC East again, but says that won’t matter — nor will another MVP for Josh Allen — if they can’t get past Kansas City.
”Buffalo is absolutely a Super Bowl contender—the team sports an MVP quarterback and the AFC’s highest-scoring offense from a season ago. But a sixth straight AFC East title won’t matter much in Western New York. Neither will more hardware for Josh Allen at the next NFL Honors. Only one thing will afford the Bills a successful season in 2025—finally getting past the Chiefs and back into the Super Bowl.”—Davenport, Bleacher Report
The Bills spent much of this offseason locking up their core players. They did, however, add Joey Bosa in free agency and used six of their nine picks in the NFL draft on defensive players. They’re gearing up to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, which is their primary goal in 2025.
