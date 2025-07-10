Bills Central

Buffalo Bills criticized for ‘conservative’ jerseys in NFL uniform ranking

The Buffalo Bills have a classic look, although it appears that not everyone appreciates it.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford intercepts a pass and runs towards the end zone.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford intercepts a pass and runs towards the end zone. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills boast one of the cleanest looks in the NFL today, which is something we couldn’t say in the early 2000s.

In 2002, Buffalo made some drastic changes as they introduced a darker shade of blue and some painful red side panels. Thankfully, those didn’t last long as they brought back the white helmet and returned to royal blue.

This current look pays homage to their style in the 1970s and early 1980s. While Bills Mafia seems to like the look, USA Today’s Nate Davis doesn’t seem to be a fan. In his latest uniform ranking, he places the Bills at No. 18 and says they are “conservative” with their jersey combinations.

“Still, some flair doesn’t hurt here. The charging buffalo logo is nifty, yet it’s a bummer that the AFL-era grazing buffalo hasn’t made an appearance in four years. The Bills seem pretty content to wear their conservative blue jerseys and white pants (or the inverse) as often as possible.” — Davis, USA Today

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau celebrates with defensive end Dawuane Smoot after blocking a pass against Seattle.
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau celebrates with defensive end Dawuane Smoot after blocking a pass against Seattle. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

To Mr. Davis, we say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

That said, he’s not wrong that the grazing buffalo should be utilized more often. Especially this season as they bid farewell to the stadium they’ve called home since 1973.

