Bills' roster math could turn fourth-year linebacker into salary cap casualty
He's been far from impressive during his limited playing time, and, in the end, there may not be enough room for him on the Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster.
Linebacker Baylon Spector, a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, has a lot to prove when the Bills kick off training camp practice on July 23 at St. John Fisher University. The early roster math suggests it'll be an uphill climb for Spector, especially considering since Buffalo's base defensive formation requires only two linebackers.
The Bills project to keep only five linebackers, and three of the spots seemingly belong to Terrel Bernard, Matt Milano and Dorian Williams.
Realistically, there appear to be two available linebacker spots on the Bills' 53-man roster, and Spector is one of four clear contenders. It's hard to envision the Bills keeping six linebackers, especially with the exciting young depth added on the defensive line and at cornerback this offseason.
That leaves returnees Joe Andreessen and Ede Ulofoshio to battle with Spector and veteran free-agent addition Shaq Thompson.
Andreessen's stock has only risen since he earned a contract as a rookie camp tryout player in 2024. After standing out during June minicamp, the native Western New Yorker seems destined for a second-string spot alongside Williams.
If Thompson has anything left to give physically, his track record and familiarity with McDermott are more than enough to warrant a roster spot.
Should it shake out that way, then Spector and Ulofoshio will duke it out for LB5 duties. It could come down to who is seen as a better fit on special teams by new coordinator Chris Tabor.
Buffalo's salary cap situation may also work against Spector in his quest for a roster spot. The Bills are extremely tight up against the limit and some breathing room wouldn't hurt. According to Over The Cap, the Bills would save $1.1 million while incurring only $25,932 in dead money should they release Spector.
Spector has appeared extremely vulnerable dropping back in pass coverage. Over 328 career defensive snaps, he is permitting a 79.2 completion percentage on targeted passes. He has yet to register an interception or pass break-up.
The seventh-round linebacker failed to get a head start on the position competition during June minicamp as he was a limited participant due to injury.
It's not like the Bills are expecting the world out of the No. 231 overall selection in 2022, as Spector is seemingly just another guy who must prove he still belongs.
