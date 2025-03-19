Bills Central

Bills earn impressive free agency grade, should 'expect another AFC East crown'

Can the Buffalo Bills take the next step following a strong offseason?

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa
Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
This offseason has been a busy one for the Buffalo Bills. They re-worked Josh Allen's contract, which opened up more cap space, and extended pass-rusher Gregory Rousseau and linebacker Terrel Bernard.

They also added outside free agents, including receiver Josh Palmer and EDGE Joey Bosa — both from the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the action slowing down, Nate Davis of USA Today looked back at what all 32 teams have accomplished thus far and issued grades accordingly. Buffalo earned plenty of praise, with Davis giving them an A-.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau celebrates recovering a fumble / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

He praised Allen for taking a favorable contract while pointing out the extension for Bernard and Rousseau. What impressed Davis most was how general manager Brandon Beane still found a way to add outside talent while taking care of core players.

"Despite taking care of so many of his own, GM Brandon Beane also brought in reinforcements. A defense that faded in the second half of last season added DEs Joey Bosa (1 year, $12.6 million) and Michael Hoecht (3 years, $21 million), providing juice and depth to the pass rush that Von Miller (released) no longer could. WR Mack Hollins will be missed – especially in the locker room – but Josh Palmer (3 years, $29 million) brings a field-stretching option that was lacking." — Davis,USA Today

With these moves done, Davis says Beane can turn his focus toward running back James Cook and cornerback Christian Benford, who are set for free agency in 2026.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard takes the field after being introduced during first-half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not all was positive in the review from Davis, however. The one area of concern seemed to be the contract for Bernard, which he called a "slight overpay."

"LB Terrel Bernard’s deal (4 years, $42.1 million) might be a slight overpay (but the defense has been caught short at his position before)." — Davis, USA Today

Of course, that happens in the NFL. Teams often have to overpay to keep talent and the Bills believed he was important enough to their defense to back up the Brinks truck.

Published
