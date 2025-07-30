Buffalo Bills have best shot at ending Super Bowl drought in 2025
Entering the 2025 season, the Buffalo Bills are one of 12 NFL teams that have yet to win a Super Bowl.
Of the 12, they’ve come the closest with four trips to the Super Bowl. They’ve also been in the AFC Championship Game as recently as last season, coming up just short against the Kansas City Chiefs.
MORE: Bills avoid disaster with promising rookie CB's practice injury diagnosis
That’s why it’s not surprising to see Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon give them the best odds to remove their name from that list this year.
”Nobody has better Super Bowl odds than the Buffalo Bills, who have taken the AFC East crown with at least 11 wins in five consecutive seasons and fell just short of making the Super Bowl last year,” Gagnon wrote.
“Is this the year when they finally break through? Or does this team just not have it when it comes to crunch time in January? It helps that the Chiefs have become fallible recently and Baltimore has been even more of a disappointment in recent postseasons.”
Gagnon gave Buffalo a 20 percent chance at winning the title, which is more than double the second place team on his list, the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow’s team was given just an eight percent chance of taking the title.
He also said the Bills have a stacked roster, which is led by 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen, and a favorable schedule.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —