Bills' fifth-round rookie TE 'looks like he’s been here three or four years'
There have been a multitude of Buffalo Bills' players who have taken turns providing fireworks throughout the course of training camp. If you ask starting center Connor McGovern, however, who has impressed him the most, only one name comes to mind.
“Easily, without a doubt, Jackson Hawes,” said McGovern of the Bills rookie tight end on Tuesday’s edition of One Bills Live. “The phenomenal blocking. How he’s finishing, it looks like he’s been here three or four years.”
Hawes was selected by the Bills with the No. 173 overall pick in the fifth round and is widely regarded for his impressive run-blocking ability and cerebral nature. The 24-year-old spent his collegiate career with Yale and Georgia Tech, where he didn’t receive many opportunities in the passing game. In his final season at Georgia Tech, he recorded just 16 receptions for 195 yards and was held without a touchdown. With Yale, he was a two-time All-Ivy Leagye selection.
With that said, thus far during Bills training camp, Hawes has been on the field regularly as the team deals with injuries at tight end, which has allowed him to hit the ground running to begin his professional career.
“Yesterday, we had a duo, he was working with Dion, he comes down on a tram, knocks Greg Rousseau — like he was a little kid,” added McGovern. “Knocks him down, gets up, wheels out Matt Milano like nothing, (ball-carrier) goes right up the hash. It was insane to see.”
Buffalo has been without TE Dawson Knox (hamstring) for the first six days of training camp, while TE Dalton Kincaid missed Monday’s practice due to a knee injury. The absence of the team’s top two players at the position has allowed Hawes extra reps, and he has not only taken advantage in the running game but also has recorded a number of receptions throughout training camp as well.
RELATED: Bills likely to ask a lot from late fifth-round rookie who could see 500+ snaps
If he is able to continue to assert himself as a productive player, that will allow the Bills to run more 13 personnel, featuring three tight ends, which would allow them much more versatility out of their heavy offensive set come the regular season.
“Jackson’s the type of guy that you want when the pads come on,” said Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady before Tuesday’s practice. “He’s as nasty as they come. And the biggest thing with him is it’s not too big for him. He understands it all. And now once the pads come on, can I play under control and play with detail and execution and technique and still play with my physicality? But I’ve enjoyed working with him. I enjoy his approach, his mindset, and I’ve loved everything I’ve seen so far.”
With the preseason around the corner, Hawes has a chance to be one of the stars of the show over the next several weeks.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —