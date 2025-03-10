Chad Johnson revealed how Josh Allen secured landmark contract
NFL quarterbacks who have landed the most significant contracts in league history typically stick with their teams for a long time, but what led to their success? Chad Johnson knows the answer to that.
On Sunday night's Nightcap show, Shannon Sharpe and Johnson discussed Josh Allen’s new contract extension with the Bills. Johnson credits his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld to Allen's success over the last year, which led to the new deal.
“Every time they get married, every time they get engaged, you know with everything else they got going on that falls into place,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if it is part of tradition, if it is something they have in a clause as part of some kind of ceremony. Every single one of them that get married or gets engaged, that has a partner, that is the face of a franchise, which Josh Allen is.”
“You know the Bradys, the Peyton Mannings, Drew Brees’, the Matthew Staffords, you know I can keep going on and on. A common denominator is marriage, a woman. For some reason it seems everything else in life once you do that part everything else just falls right in line.”
Allen and Steinfeld have been together for the last year, which has been spectacular for Allen. In November, he got engaged to Steinfeld and helped lead the Bills to the AFC title game. Allen nabbed the MVP award last month, beating out Lamar Jackson. He also landed a new deal with Skydance Sports, with Allen creating scripted and unscripted content.
It all came together on Sunday, leading to Allen’s brand new six-year, $330 million contract with Buffalo. Allen broke the NFL record for guaranteed money as he will have $250 million in his pocketbook.
Allen's storybook life continues to be in the spotlight, and it’s hard not to give Steinfeld some credit for his success in his personal life and career.
