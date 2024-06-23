Bills QB Josh Allen to star in Pepsi commercial promoting upcoming blockbuster movie
How often do you think about the Roman Empire?
Fans of the Buffalo Bills will soon think about the historic civilization at an increased rate, as quarterback Josh Allen will soon depart his typical digs of Highmark Stadium for something a bit more iconic—the Colosseum—as he stars in a Pepsi commercial presumably promoting Gladiator II, a sequel to 2000’s Gladiator that’s set to hit theaters this November.
Allen, according to Sports Business Journal, recently shot a “gladiator-themed spot” for the soft drink giant “at a Canadian location.” The Buffalo quarterback will appear in the advertisement alongside Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
It’s yet another advertising deal for Allen, who has emerged as one of the most marketable figures in the NFL since his ascension to prominence in the 2020 NFL season. He’s appeared in commercials for companies like Verizon, Tostitos, and Paramount in the past, and just last month was revealed as one of the faces of Gatorade’s renewed “Is It In You?” marketing campaign.
Allen and Pepsi are frequent collaborators; PepsiCo is the parent conglomerate that owns several of the brands and subsidiaries that the quarterback has worked with in the past (namely Tostitos and Gatorade). He’s even starred in a commercial for the soda proper, appearing in a 2023 spot in which he poured hot sauce in a glass of Pepsi (we won’t yuck his yum).
Gladiator II, a historical epic directed by famed filmmaker Ridley Scott, will hit international theaters on November 15, 2024, and domestic theaters on November 22. The mega-budget blockbuster stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal and is a sequel to Gladiator, a 2000 Russell Crowe-led epic that won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
Given the film’s release window, one can expect to see the new spot later this year, likely amid the 2024 NFL season.