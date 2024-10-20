Weekly NFL prediction panel provides one-sided take on Bills vs. Titans
It's a game that Super Bowl contenders are supposed to win, especially at home.
There are no "gimme" games in the NFL, but a loss in this spot would scream "pretender" for the Buffalo Bills. The one-win Tennessee Titans visit Highmark Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on October 20 as a 9-point underdog against the Bills.
Off to a disappointing season start, the Titans will be forced to start their backup quarterback in Week 7. With Will Levis nursing a shoulder injury, Mason Rudolph is in line to take the reins against Buffalo.
It's adding up to what should be a convincing victory for the Bills, and Sports Illustrated's weekly prediction panel agrees. The six MMQB experts all sided with Buffalo, which is one of four teams to earn unanimous support on the Week 7 docket. The panelists were also in unison by picking the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders. As always, the MMQB game selections are straight up.
The Bills have not played at home since a September 23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. After enduring a three-game road trip, Buffalo returns to Orchard Park for what will be its third contest against an AFC South member already this year.
Buffalo has gotten healthier heading into Sunday's game against Tennessee. Defensive starters Terrel Bernard, Taron Johnson and Ed Oliver all missed time due to injuries, but will all be back in the lineup on October 20.
RELATED: Tyler Bass keeps starting job for at least one more week
On the offensive side, Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is no longer wearing a protective glove on his left hand. Meanwhile, primary wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle) and running back James Cook (toe) are healthy enough to suit up for Sunday Night Football.
MMQB Predictions (Bills vs. Titans)
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Pick: Bills
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills
