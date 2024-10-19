Titans will reportedly start veteran backup, not injured Will Levis vs. Bills
The Buffalo Bills were thrown a curve ball of sorts on the eve of their Week 7 home matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
The visiting Titans will reportedly start veteran backup Mason Rudolph at quarterback in place of Will Levis, who has been nursing a bum shoulder. Levis was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday and Friday. He was listed as questionable on the week's final injury report.
The Week 7 starting QB switch was reported by multiple sources, including NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Saturday afternoon.
Levis had started all five Titans' games until this point, but did miss time during the September 30 win over the Miami Dolphins after banging up his shoulder. Rudolph took 83 percent of the offensive snaps in that 31-12 victory. He went 9-of-17 passing for 85 yards in relief of Levis.
Rudolph is no stranger to Highmark Stadium. He started over Mitch Trubisky for the Pittsburgh Steelers in last January's AFC Wildcard game in Orchard Park. The Bills won, 31-17, while Rudolph accounted for a ho-hum stat line. The Steelers' former third-round draft pick went 22-of-39 passing for 229 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Since being selected by Pittsburgh in 2018, Rudolph has appeared in 22 regular season games (13 starts). He has an 8-4-1 record as a starter.
Buffalo's defense is getting healthier as interior lineman Ed Oliver is expected back from a hamstring injury. While the Bills rank 21st overall in total defense (350.8), they limit opponents to 6.08 yards per pass play (seventh best in NFL).
In another positive injury development, Bills' quarterback Josh Allen was no longer wearing a protective glove on his left hand during practice this past week. He injured it on a touchdown run in the season opener.
The Bills (4-2) host the Titans (1-4) for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on October 20 in Orchard Park.
