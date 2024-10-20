Amari Cooper scores a debut TD and other bold predictions for Bills vs. Titans
There was a time when fans dreaded each week the Buffalo Bills would match up against the Tennessee Titans, but the AFC South club is no longer the old Derrick Henry smash-mouth team they were in years past. They're now a team in the midst of a reshuffling, a squad with talent across the roster, but no longer a game you circle on your schedule. The Bills, however, are the team they've been in years past, as they've continued their AFC East dominance thus far this season and remain one of the top teams in the NFL. Buffalo should roll in this game, and we've got some bold predictions for you.
Amari Cooper will score his first touchdown with the Bills
Head coach Sean McDermott hasn't been forthcoming with how much, if at all, recently acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper will play against the Titans. For all those who seem to have an issue with this, relax, it's nothing more than coach speak. Cooper will play, how much will be the real question, but offensive coordinator Joe Brady will have some tailored plays ready to go for Cooper. Getting him involved will be important to force the defense to respect the fact that Cooper is on the field. No better way to do that than to get him his first touchdown as a Buffalo Bill.
Khalil Shakir will have his first 100+ yard game of the season
A lot of people believe that Dalton Kincaid will benefit the most from the presence of Cooper, but Khalil Shakir is already a focal point of the offense and the most consistent weapon for Josh Allen. Expect Shakir to be able to operate underneath from the slot with greater efficiency than he already has this season thanks to Cooper drawing attention on the outside. The third-year wideout leads the team in targets, catches, and yards. The underneath routes will open up and Shakir will feast for more than 100 yards receiving for the first time this season.
Christian Benford and Rasul Douglas will record an interception
The Bills rank third in the league in turnover differential and are tied for seventh in interceptions. The Titans will not trot out the turnover-prone Will Levis at quarterback on Sunday, but new temporary starter Mason Rudolph has a history of turnovers himself, boasting a career touchdown-to-interception ratio of 19:11. He doesn't make the same bone-headed mistakes as Levis, but he's by no means a worldbeater who is uber-secure with the football. This sounds like a recipe for Christian Benford and Rasul Douglas to grab a pick or two. It would be the first of the season for Douglas, too. I'll take this a step further and say the Bills defense forces at least three turnovers in this matchup. The Titans rank 31st in the NFL in turnover differential average.
