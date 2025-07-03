Buffalo Bills ‘Mount Rushmore’ of 2000s features three current players
The Buffalo Bills enter 2025 as one of the top teams in the NFL after winning their division five years in a row.
Their current dominance of the AFC East is proof that this is one of the strongest rosters they’ve ever had. It’s so strong that three current players made it to their 2000s ‘Mount Rushmore’.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox identified the top four players for every team since the year 2000, and placed them on his ‘Mount Rushmore’. For the Bills, the featured name was none other than 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen.
Along with Allen, Knox added two current teammates in left tackle Dion Dawkins and linebacker Matt Milano.
“While success was fleeting for the Bills before Allen's arrival, he isn't the only legend from the last quarter-century who is still playing. Left tackle Dion Dawkins has made 122 career starts and earned four straight Pro Bowl nods. Linebacker Matt Milano has made only one Pro Bowl—he was also a first-team All-Pro in 2022—but he remains one of the NFL's best all-around defenders when healthy.”
The final name on his list was Kyle Williams, a defensive tackle who played in Buffalo from 2006 through 2018. Knox said he was a member of the “old guard,” and praised Williams for his six trips to the Pro Bowl.
