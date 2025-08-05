Buffalo Bills named ideal landing spot for former fifth overall pick
With the Buffalo Bills still being firmly in their championship window, they’re expected to do all they can to capitalize on their opportunity to win it all.
This offseason, they made several moves trying to bolster their defense as they chase a title, with the signing of Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi. Despite these moves, the Bills are still being urged to target Micah Parsons, who recently requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys.
Fitting Parsons under the cap would be difficult for Buffalo, but Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox still thinks there’s a pass rusher from the NFC East who could help. He says the Bills should go after Kayvon Thibodeaux, suggesting they send a second-round pick and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to the New York Giants for the fifth overall pick from the 2022 NFL draft.
”Partnering Thibodeaux with Joey Bosa, Gregory Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa would give the Bills a potent pass-rushing rotation, however. And Buffalo could look to offload pricey defensive tackle DaQuan Jones as part of the deal.” — Knox, Bleacher Report
This would surely be a tough team to deal with if they added Thibodeaux, who Knox says could be available with New York adding Abdul Carter and Brian Burns recently.
While Thibodeaux hasn’t lived up to expectations, he did record 11.5 sacks in 2023, showing he can be a problem for opposing quarterbacks.
