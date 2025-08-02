Former AFC East rival surprisingly picks Bills to make Super Bowl LX
It's great to see that Rodney Harrison's post-playing days don't withhold him from lauding the Buffalo Bills.
The two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots joined fellow former Patriots' safety Devin McCourty and Chris Simms on the former NFL quarterback's podcast, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, to discuss NFL teams being in their Super Bowl windows.
While Simms had some reservations about the Bills' 2025 season ending in Super Bowl LX, Harrison was the one pounding the table for Buffalo. He specifically called out the team's defensive additions.
"What they've done on the defensive side of the ball, and Josh [Allen]? Man please," Harrison said.
Harrison pushed back on Simms' notion that the defense lacks difference-makers, noting his appreciation of Greg Rousseau, how impactful Joey Bosa could be as he gets a "fresh start," and that they aren't giving Ed Oliver enough credit either at defensive tackle.
He also noted the linebackers, particularly Terrel Bernard, and the "financial commitments" made to him with his contract extension.
"Just solidifying the defense, I think that makes you feel good that you know, 'hey, our defense will be together,'" he said. "And I think [Bills' head coach Sean] McDermott does a really good job of motivating those guys, gameplanning-wise."
McCourty noted that the hope has to be avoiding a team like the Ravens come the postseason, despite the Bills knocking them off in the AFC divisional last season. But to combat any stylistic challenges that a team like Baltimore or the Chiefs may present, Harrison wants McDermott to be the X-factor that gets them over the hump.
"These teams are very mirrored. These teams should be winning Super Bowls, they should be beating Kansas City," said Harrison about Buffalo and the Ravens. "But the difference is coaching. That's the difference."
McDermott has definitely caught his fair share of flak over the years. But if he can lead the Bills to their first Super Bowl win, he can end a lot of the negative narratives out there about him.
