Bills land two offensive stars in Madden '26 Top 10 position rankings
Josh Allen and James Cook are good at football in real life. So much so, their exploits are being properly awarded in Madden 26.
The next edition of the legendary sports gaming franchise features the Buffalo Bills' offensive stars. But not only are they in the game, they are considered elite among their positions.
Allen, who is tied with fellow league MVP Lamar Jackson, is the highest-ranked QB in the game, touting a 99 overall. Not only is he one of seven players to have a 99 overall this year, he is just the second Bills' player in history to make the "99 Club," joining Bruce Smith from Madden 99.
Cook also got some love, as his 89 overall ranking places him as the No. 8 back in the game.
Allen and Cook both have tremendous ratings boosting their overalls, which can be found on EA Sports' website. Here's a breakdown:
Allen's attributes
- Throw power: 98
- Throw on the run: 98
- Play action: 97
- Break sack: 97
- Throw under pressure: 95
- Throw short accuracy: 94
- Throw deep accuracy: 92
Additionally, with all the hurdles he's made throughout his career, Allen also has a 92 jumping rating.
Cook's attributes
- Agility: 94
- Acceleration: 93
- Speed: 92
- Change of direction: 92
- Carrying: 91
- Juke move: 91
Cook's agility ranking is tied for second in the game for RBs with Christian McCaffrey and his change of direction rating is tied with Jahmyr Gibbs for third-best among backs in the game.
The numbers show how important this duo is to Buffalo's offensive attack. And if the Bills are to have as prolific of a season as they did in 2024 this fall, we should expect video game numbers for Allen and Cook once again.
