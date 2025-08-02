How Bills can fit Micah Parsons' contract in if Buffalo trades for Cowboys superstar
Buffalo Bills' fans are dreaming of bringing Micah Parsons to town after the Dallas Cowboys superstar publicly requested a trade on Friday.
Parsons took to social media to make his demand, which comes on the heels of a report that the Cowboys and their best player aren't in a good place in contract talks. In fact, the two sides haven't been talking at all lately.
It goes without saying that the Bills (and every other team in the NFL, for that matter) should make a play for Parsons if he indeed ends up on the trade block.
The four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, who has tallied 52.5 sacks over his first four seasons in the NFL, would instantly upgrade Buffalo's defense and improve the team's chances of winning its first Super Bowl.
The biggest roadblock for the Bills acquiring Parsons other than the Cowboys' unwillingness to actually trade him is a financial one. Buffalo is currently over the cap by almost $1 million.
RELATED: Bills waive rookie DE five days after camp fight, sign former practice squad star
SB Nation's Matt Warren, however, notes that there is a way to fit Parsons' $24 million 2025 salary in.
"Parsons has a $24M base salary right now but if he agreed to a really weird contract structure, the Bills could trade for him," he wrote. "Something like going down to NFL minimum and getting a guaranteed roster bonus for the rest on September 1. That would allow them to spread out hit."
So you're saying there's a chance!
Warren does add that such a scenario isn't "particularly likely," and he's right. But if the opportunity presents itself, general manager Brandon Beane would be hard-pressed to pass up on it with the Bills' legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.
Even if the Bills were able to snag Parsons and fit his 2025 salary in, extending the linebacker would prove very difficult. If given a five-year contract, the total value of Parsons' extension would exceed $200 million.
The Bills would have to work a miracle to fit that in, with Buffalo projected to be $4.5 million over the cap in 2026 and just $40.2 million under it in 2027.
So, even if the Bills can find a way to make that work, it would greatly inhibit the team's ability to bolster the rest of the roster, and quite possibly for years to come.
Never say never in today's NFL, but there are just too many things working against the Bills for Parsons to end up in Buffalo.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —