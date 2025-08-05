Former NFL QB says James Cook has 'leverage' over Bills in contract dispute
Chris Simms often sides with the players amid contract negotiations. And as a former NFL quarterback himself, he feels similarly about James Cook and his situation with the Buffalo Bills.
Cook's contract battle has been the talk of the offseason for the Bills. But things have taken a unique turn, as he has held out of practice each of the last two days, citing it as "business." Simms chimed in about Cook, Terry McLaurin and Micah Parsons, as all three have had rocky moments with their respective teams as they pursue new contracts.
Simms also knows that the RB market is also the issue, as he colorfully noted how out of whack it is. Considering that, he believes Cook has earned an extension with his play.
"James Cook is rare. [4.9] yards a carry, he can catch the ball out of the backfield," said Simms on this August 4 episode. "We thought they were a better offense than ever before because of their o-line and a real running game, right? And James Cook is the only guy on that offense that I'd go [he] can kind of score from anywhere, any time."
Simms continued by saying Cook can "go above and beyond" what Joe Brady's offensive playbook asks.
So, where does he slot him in the RB hierarchy in terms of average annual value (AAV) for a potential deal? Simms does not think he should be in the same ballpark as Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million AAV) or Christian McCaffrey ($19 million AAV). But he does believe he's comparable to the group behind that, considering his age (26) and only averaging 210 touches per season over his first three campaigns.
"Cook is better than Alvin Kamara, at this point of his career. Josh Jacobs is a close one," said Simms, as those backs make roughly $12 million in AAV, respectively. "I look at this and I feel like James Cook should be slotted somewhere in that Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry range."
Cook kicked off the offseason with a bang, pushing for a new deal that averaged $15 million per year in AAV. And Simms thinks the Bills will find a way to get him a deal in that range.
"That's another one where I feel like it's gonna get done," Simms said. "They've just gotta find the right guarantees, how he's gonna get paid, the signing bonus, and all that. I surely hope so, because he definitely is a big reason why they're in the Super Bowl window."
