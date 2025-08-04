Bills' Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly posts another 'heartbreaking' family update
To say it's been a tough start for Jim Kelly's grandson in his infancy would be an understatement. Bean, the latest grandchild for the Hall of Fame former Buffalo Bills' quarterback, has dealt with varying medical issues since his birth in the summer of 2025.
As he's kept Bills Mafia updated throughout, Kelly once again took to Instagram to talk about Bean's health. And he once again noted how difficult this process has been for he and the family.
"Watching Erin and Parker walk through this is heartbreaking.," said Kelly via the IG post's caption. "It puts everything in perspective and reminds us again and again that we are not in control. As much as we wish we could fix things or speed things up, we can’t."
So, Kelly acknowledged the family's latest update is "waiting." He said doctors are pausing any changes until August 11 to give Bean " time to grow, rest, and get stronger."
The message is heavily based in faith and continues the theme of the eight prior posts that are calling for more prayers from family and friends alike.
"We’re still praying for a miracle.
Still asking that his oxygen levels improve.
Still trusting that God is working behind the scenes in ways we can’t see," Kelly said.
And as difficult as this time may be, the love and support Bills Mafia has shared has been a factor to lean on as Jim, his wife, Jill, their daughter, Erin, and her husband, Parker, continue to fight through.
"Thank you for praying with us.
For believing with us.
We’re so thankful for you," he said.
It seems as though things have not necessarily progressed since Kelly's more positive update from July 23. Let's hope and pray that the next one is a bit more positive for the Kelly family.