Buffalo Bills named top trade suitor for Steelers star
Heading into the NFL offseason, the Buffalo Bills are going to be a very intriguing team to watch. After coming up short in the AFC championship game, the Bills are expected to be very aggressive.
What does the front office need to focus on this offseason? There are few major needs.
One of those needs happens to come at the wide receiver position. Josh Allen needs more weapons to work with.
When Buffalo pulled off the midseason trade for Amari Cooper, they were hoping that he could be that guy. Unfortunately, that never happened. Cooper ended up being a disappointment on the field.
Could the Bills look to pull off a big move in order to land a star wideout for Allen?
Dakota Zientek of ClutchPoints has named Buffalo as the top potential trade suitor for Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver George Pickens this offseason.
How realistic is a trade for Pickens? Truthfully, no one should hold their breath. He is the top wide receiver for the Steelers, although there have been some questionable character issues at times with him.
Would Pittsburgh actually trade him? More than likely, they will hold onto him, but crazier things have happened in the NFL.
Should the Steelers make Pickens available for trade, the Bills should absolutely pursue him. Pickens playing alongside Allen would make for a very entertaining scenario.
During the 2024 NFL season with Pittsburgh, Pickens played in 14 games. In those appearances, he caught 59 passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Back in the 2023 campaign, he totaled 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns.
At just 23 years old, Pickens would be a very intriguing fit in Buffalo. He would give Allen one of the most dynamic targets he has ever had. A trade to the Bills could also help Pickens unlock his full potential.
Again, this trade option is not very likely to happen, but it's something to keep an eye on if he's made available.